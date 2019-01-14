CONTEST: Win a $250 Gold Star Chili Gift Card

0 reads Leave a comment
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. OPEN TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE UNITED STATES RESIDING WITHIN THE CINCINNATI OHIO METROPOLITAN AREA WHO ARE 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED. THE GOLD STAR CHILI REGISTER TO WIN SWEEPSTAKES ENDS SUNDAY JANUARY 20TH 2019, 11:59 P.M. SUBJECT TO OFFICIAL RULES.
Get Gold Star Chili on us for your fam and friends! Enter below for a chance to win a $250 Gold Star gift card!
