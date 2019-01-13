Could the cancellation of R. Kelly belatedly be happening? The R&B crooner was recently denied a permit request to hold a concert in Springfield, Illinois.

Reports Page Six:

Illinois Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Denise Albert told the Chicago Tribune that the application for the Spring Break Jam in April was denied Thursday because of security concerns following protests outside Kelly’s Chicago studio this week.

Kelly has been under fire since the recent airing of a Lifetime documentary “Surviving R. Kelly .” He has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls.

In other news, cops paid a visit to R. Kelly’s crib in Trump Tower in Chicago for a wellness check on two women being allegedly held there involuntarily. The women, Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary, told the authorities they were there by choice.

However, the parents of both women say they are being held involuntarily because they have been “brainwashed.”

—

Photo: WENN.com

Nah, Bruh: R. Kelly Denied Concert Permit In Springfield, Illinois was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: