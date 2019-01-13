CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Nah, Bruh: R. Kelly Denied Concert Permit In Springfield, Illinois

Is the jig up for the Pied Piper of R&Pee, finally?

0 reads
Leave a comment

Could the cancellation of R. Kelly belatedly be happening? The R&B crooner was recently denied a permit request to hold a concert in Springfield, Illinois.

Reports Page Six:

Illinois Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Denise Albert told the Chicago Tribune that the application for the Spring Break Jam in April was denied Thursday because of security concerns following protests outside Kelly’s Chicago studio this week.

Kelly has been under fire since the recent airing of a Lifetime documentary “Surviving R. Kelly .” He has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls.

In other news, cops paid a visit to R. Kelly’s crib in Trump Tower in Chicago for a wellness check on two women being allegedly held there involuntarily. The women, Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary, told the authorities they were there by choice.

However, the parents of both women say they are being held involuntarily because they have been “brainwashed.”

Photo: WENN.com

Nah, Bruh: R. Kelly Denied Concert Permit In Springfield, Illinois was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Soulja Boy Insists He’s Not a Crackhead, Invites…
 7 hours ago
01.14.19
A$AP Ant Has Gone Solo, Leaves A$AP Mob
 13 hours ago
01.14.19
Nah, Bruh: R. Kelly Denied Concert Permit In…
 14 hours ago
01.14.19
Mystikal Still In Jail Awaiting Rape Trial, Could…
 14 hours ago
01.14.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close