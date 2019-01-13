A$AP Ant Has Gone Solo, Leaves A$AP Mob

A$AP Mob is one of Hip-Hop’s currently most prominent collectives. However, they are down a member as A$AP Ant has revealed he has left the fold.

Went solo . — YG ADDIE A$AP ANT ADDIE PITINO (@ygAddie) January 11, 2019

“Went solo,” was the message Ant tweeted on Friday evening (Jan. 11). That was rather vague and speculative, but he went further the next, tweeting “Left the group and went solo.”

Ant, who also goes by YG Addie, also heads up a clique called Marino Gang, so he’ll probably be alright. This news comes just before the annual Yams Day celebration in honor of the late A$AP Yams, which goes down January 17 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NYC.

Left the group and went solo — YG ADDIE A$AP ANT ADDIE PITINO (@ygAddie) January 13, 2019

