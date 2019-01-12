R. Kelly’s Younger Brother Shares Horrific Details of Alleged Molestation By Older Sister

Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly docuseries not only put the spotlight back on the singer’s predatory behavior but also sparked a serious conversation regarding child molestation. Kelly’s younger brother Carey Kelly touched on being molested in the doc and now is sharing even more details.

Carey revealed in the Dream Hampton directed docuseries that like his older brother he too was molested by a family member. He didn’t tell all of the details but did state he tried to speak with his brother about it but was dismissed and based on that reaction decided to keep it a secret from his mother.

Last year in December, Carey spoke with radio personality Tasha K and gave a very detailed account of the molestation that took place at the hands of his late older sister Theresa. Describing the situation as a “Catch 22” because he understood why his sister had to babysit him and his older brothers due to his mother having to work and go to school. In the interview, he recounts his older sibling using the opportunity to put him in situations no child should be in that continue to haunt him to this day.

The first Kelly recounts his sister forcing him to touch her private area.

At first, I thought she was playing, but she was insistent on me coming over to her and I was hesitant and she grabbed my arm. She took my hand and started rubbing it on her private part and I started crying. I guess that kind of scared her. Then she told me to go back to the living room. That was the first time she attempted to test the waters, so to speak. “

Kelly then shares how a week later from the first incident how his sister became more aggressive even performing oral sex on him.

“She took my face, and I’m short and she brought me into the room from the living room and she had the robe on again and she sat on the bed and she grabbed my head and put it down by her private part. She told me to lick her private parts. Of course, I didn’t know what I was doing at six years old she was like ‘stick your tongue out! stick your tongue out! lick it! lick it! lick it fast’ She was giving me instructions. I just started crying and then she went down and she started giving me oral sex, even as a kid I know this was wrong. I’m not condoning this.”

The molestation went on for six years with Kelly never telling his late mother. You can watch him tell his own story in the interview below.

