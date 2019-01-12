Nas “Everything,” Pressa ft. Lil Uzi Vert “420 In London” & More | Daily Visuals 1.11.19

Seven months after Nas released his Kanye West produced album Nasir and now he decides to drop off a gang of visuals in support of the project, huh? We ain’t complaining though cause we appreciate any and everything the QB OG throws our way.

In the same week that’s seen videos for “Cops Shot The Kid” and “Adam And Eve,” the Queensbridge legend comes through with a clip for “Everything” which derives from his short-film Nasir and follows how three generations of a family nourish one another.

From the OG’s to the next generation, Pressa links up with Lil Uzi Vert for the clip to “420 In London” which is comprised of performance bits and behind the scenes concert footage. We thought the video would be of them burning some trees in London but maybe that would’ve been to predictable.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Sauce Walka, MadeinTYO, and more.

NAS – “EVERYTHING”

PRESSA & LIL UZI VERT – “420 IN LONDON”

SAUCE WALKA – “PRIUS”

MADEINTYO – “RETRO 88”

GARY CLARK JR – “THIS LAND”

HIDORAAH & DOLLY WHITE – “LAY DOWN”

LUH SOLDIER – “CONTRABAND”

G4 BOYZ – “MORE ICE”

