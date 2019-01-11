Gary’s Tea: Cardi B Leads With 13 Nominations For The iHeartRadio Awards, Future Thinks Women Use Him & More

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 01.11.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Cardi B continues to shine as the rapper just received 13 nominatons for the iHeartRadio Awards. The rapper is nominated for Female Artist of The Year, Hip Hop Song of the Year and more.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Many believed that Cardi B wasn’t going to have a breakout career, but she continues to prove them wrong.

SEE ALSO: Trending Topics: Cardi B &amp; Offset Working On Their Marriage, Timbaland Admits He Was In Love With Aaliyah &amp; More

In other news, Future is feeling some type of way against certain females. The rapper mentioned that he thinks he’s been used by certain women and was taken advantage of.

Gary With Da Tea believes that Future really loved Ciara and she wasn’t trying to use him, but the ones after didn’t care about him just what they could get.

Check out some photos of Card B below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Cardi B Is Bodying Paris Fashion Week—See The Photos

8 photos Launch gallery

Cardi B Is Bodying Paris Fashion Week—See The Photos

Continue reading Cardi B Is Bodying Paris Fashion Week—See The Photos

Cardi B Is Bodying Paris Fashion Week—See The Photos

[caption id="attachment_766495" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Splash News[/caption] It’s no secret, New York Fashion Week didn’t go as expected for rising star Cardi B. So, the “Be Careful” rapper is spending her time at Paris Fashion Week wisely. Check out the gallery to see her serve looks in the City of Love, alongside stars like Blake Lively, Bella Hadid, and more.

Gary’s Tea: Cardi B Leads With 13 Nominations For The iHeartRadio Awards, Future Thinks Women Use Him & More was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Juelz Santana And Kimbella Get Married [VIDEO]
 5 hours ago
01.11.19
R. Kelly’s Daughter Joann Say’s He’s A Monster
 21 hours ago
01.10.19
Frank Ocean On Making IG Account Public
 23 hours ago
01.10.19
TEKASHI 69 BANNED FROM JAIL VISITS
 1 day ago
01.10.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close