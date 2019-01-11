Is The Weeknd Firing Shots At Drake In His New Song?

| 01.11.19
Fans are speculating if The Weeknd and Drake have beef. The singer recently released his new song “Lost in the Fire” and some of the lyrics might be talking about the rapper.

On the song you can hear The Weeknd sing, “I just want to have a baby with the right one. I could never be the one to hide one.” This could be referring to Drake hiding his son from the world, but we hope to get more clarity on this situation soon.

In other hip hop news, Nick Cannon is getting into a social media battle with several people. He recently had Dame Dash on his podcast show and asked about Jay-Z dating 16-year-old, Foxy Brown back in the day.

Dame had no answers to these questions and 50 Cent made fun of both Dame as well as Cannon. Headkrack talked about a movie called “Death of a Dynasty,” which was allegedly loosely based on stories about Dame and Jay-Z.

