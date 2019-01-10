CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Sisters Charged With Stabbing Their Mother To Death After Being Punished

0 reads
Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Close-Up Of Cordon Tape On Crime Scene

Source: Mihajlo Maricic / EyeEm / Getty

Two sisters, ages 12 and 14 are now being charged for stabbing their mother to death. According to BET, the mother, Ericka Hall was found dead in her yard with stab as well as gunshot wounds.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Moreover, the aunt, Robin Coney described how her body was found and said, “She was stabbed in the back. The knife was still in her back.”

The deputies responded to the home after family members found her unresponsive on the ground outside.

Robin said, “It was her gun. It was in her car. So they had got it out. So I guess when they were doing all that to her, she was probably trying to get to her gun to fight for her life.”

SEE ALSO: Teen Killed In Alleged ‘No Lackin Challenge’ Shooting, Friend Charged With Manslaughter

Sheriff Kenny Cotton said, “They found out the daughters — two teenagers, juveniles — allegedly did it.”

Furthermore the 12-year-old is being held at Adams County Juvenile Detention Center, while the 14-year-old, Amariyona Hall is being charged with murder as an adult at Pikes County jail on $150,000 bond.

Both girls will getting mental evaluations. Deputies were told that the other week the girls tried to run their mother over during a dispute. The mother allegedly put the girls on punishment after the incident and that allegedly caused the girls to retaliate.

Lastly the sheriff said, “I can’t imagine what’s going on inside their minds to process that. A mom is a mom no matter what.”

See photos of devastating crime stories below.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

20 Of The Most Devastating Crime Stories

12 photos Launch gallery

20 Of The Most Devastating Crime Stories

Continue reading 20 Of The Most Devastating Crime Stories

20 Of The Most Devastating Crime Stories

Sisters Charged With Stabbing Their Mother To Death After Being Punished was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sisters Charged With Stabbing Their Mother To Death…
 43 mins ago
01.10.19
Rickey Smiley To Co-Host 20th Annual Super Bowl…
 7 hours ago
01.10.19
Mathew Knowles Says He And Tina Protected Destiny’s…
 17 hours ago
01.10.19
Mass Appeal Announces The Starting 5 Show &…
 17 hours ago
01.10.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close