I will say one time for Oreos, being one of my favorite cookies of all time, although my teeth couldn’t put up with how sweet they are, smh. Any way they are coming out with a new flavored Oreo, I suspect that this will be a good one, because lets be real, when they dropped the dark chocolate flavor, then the mint chocolate ice cream flavored ones, they were banging.
They are now coming out with “Butter Popcorn Oreos” according to the instagram @thejunkfoodaisle
Coming Soon! Buttered Popcorn Oreo! 🍿 Weird but true: I got to try one of these last month without being told what flavor it was, and I would have put all my money on it being “Pineapple” after just licking the creme. Eating it in its natural sandwich cookie state though and it becomes everyone’s least favorite Jelly Belly (but better!) [Mockup above based on actual packaging] 😋 TheJunkFoodAisle.com #thejunkfoodaisle #oreo #oreos #popcorn #butteredpopcorn #cookie #cookies #nabisco #limitededition #smoresoreo #latte #marshmallow #chocolate #oreonews #neworeos #comingsoon #2019
Would you Like to try these Butter Popcorn oreos?
SAY WHAT? Buttered Popcorn Oreos Are In The Works! Movie Nights Never the Same was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com