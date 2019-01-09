I will say one time for Oreos, being one of my favorite cookies of all time, although my teeth couldn’t put up with how sweet they are, smh. Any way they are coming out with a new flavored Oreo, I suspect that this will be a good one, because lets be real, when they dropped the dark chocolate flavor, then the mint chocolate ice cream flavored ones, they were banging.

They are now coming out with “Butter Popcorn Oreos” according to the instagram @thejunkfoodaisle

Would you Like to try these Butter Popcorn oreos?

SAY WHAT? Buttered Popcorn Oreos Are In The Works! Movie Nights Never the Same