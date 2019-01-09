Gary’s Tea: Offset Allegedly Not Helping With Baby Kulture, Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash Over Gifts She Gave To Her Daughter & More

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Baby Kulture was allegedly sick and Cardi B is upset that Offset isn’t helping. Gary With Da Tea is reporting that he buys all these gifts, but isn’t a hands-on dad.

Headkrack mentioned that both the mother and father should be their for the child. We hope Offset isn’t just working on trying to get back Cardi B, but is also being a hands-on dad to Kulture.

In other news, Kylie Jenner is facing backlash for buying her baby daughter, Stormi an expensive gift. Stormi is almost a year old and owns a mini Louis Vuitton Bag.

Da Brat mentioned that Kylie can buy her daughter whatever she wants. Some think instead of buying expensive gifts for the baby she should be making donations to people that need it more.

