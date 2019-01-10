CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Mass Appeal Announces The Starting 5 Show & Tour

This is one for them hardcore Hip-Hoppers...

2 reads
Leave a comment
FLOODfest - 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival

Source: Waytao Shing / Getty

Mass Appeal continues to do it for the heads and have announced that they have assembled a Hip-Hop roster for their upcoming Starting 5 tour set to kick off next month.

Taking to their official IG page, Mass Appeal revealed that their Starting 5 will consist of Fashawn, Stro, Ezri, Cantrell and 070 Phi and provided the tour dates which is set to begin on February 6th at The Observatory in Santa Ana, California.

Are y’all amped up for Mass Appeal’s upcoming Starting 5 show? Let us know.

Mass Appeal Announces The Starting 5 Show & Tour was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mathew Knowles Says He And Tina Protected Destiny’s…
 15 hours ago
01.10.19
Mass Appeal Announces The Starting 5 Show &…
 16 hours ago
01.10.19
Legendary: Phylicia Rashad To Join Cast Of ‘This…
 16 hours ago
01.10.19
Democrats Say’s ‘NO WALL’ Then Trump Walks Out…
 17 hours ago
01.10.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close