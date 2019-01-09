Get ready for an inspirational night of Praise at the 20th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration! Thursday, January 31 at the Atlanta Symphony Hall.

This is your invitation be a part of our LIVE BET TV taping with our star power line up of NFL players and award-winning musical guests who will make you shout for joy!

Get your tickets for Super Bowl Gospel TODAY and be a part of the Celebration! Go to http://www.superbowlgospel.com for more information

Rickey Smiley Joins 20th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration Jan 31st

