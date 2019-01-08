Woman Makes $40K A Year As A ‘Professional Cuddler’

If you like to hug strangers you might have a bright future ahead of you.

A woman is making $40,000 a year as a professional cuddler.

Robin Marie earns $80 an hour snuggling and cuddling up to clients anywhere from 1-4 hours at a time.

She books most of her work through the website ‘Cuddlist.’

The job is strictly platonic, and both parties are fully clothed for the hug session.

Robin said she never gets tired of her job because it is very rewarding work.

Robin said a lot of people aren’t comfortable asking for what they want or need in life and a cuddling session can help remove those blocks.

Would you get paid to cuddle strangers?

