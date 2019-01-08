What’s Dirtier Than Your Toilet?

Thats right!! Your phone is seven times dirtier than your toilet, and lets just say its fact that we would not put our face to our toilet, but yet we swipe up and down, hop on google, like pictures, and at the same feeding our face or our child face. So take that all in and remember that your phone should be clean regularly. Keep that in consideration the next time you are cleaning the house, washing the sheet, wiping down the walls, Do not forget about your smart phone, its always by your face! The study was done by Intial Washroom, this is all according to the New York Post, in the study it was found that after swabs of a mobile phone was done, 1,479 spots were found on the average phone. SMH! These things are dirty and can cause acne.

Make sure you clean you phone, regularly!

