Boy, Bye. Master P Blames Parents Of R. Kelly Accusers, But ‘Ain’t Judging’ The Singer

Master P recently shared his opinion about the allegations against R. Kelly and the singer’s alleged victims. But unlike Chance the Rapper and John Legend who have come out against the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer, the rapper blames the parents, NOT the singer himself.

On social media, the rapper posted his thoughts about the highly-watched Lifetime docuseries, “Surviving R. Kelly,” which provided an in-depth look at the 25-plus-years of sexual misconduct accusations against the “Pied Piper.”

The 48-year-old father admitted that he doesn’t like folks like the Savages and doesn’t believe they did enough to protect their children.

“Let me tell y’all about R. Kelly. The truth is I don’t like the parents…Y’all know I ain’t gonna be on no reality show or Lifetime, I’ma be on CNN, straight up. It’s gonna get real, think about it, I’m not about to play with nobody, I’ma burn it down, I’m gonna do something,” he said.

In a second video, he added this wouldn’t have happened to him.

“Ain’t nobody gonna play with my kids. Straight up. You shouldn’t have even been on TV, and if you a parent, you shouldn’t be on that unless you on CNN from a jail cell.”

Adding, “I don’t know if R. Kelly did it or not, that ain’t any of my business, I ain’t judging, but I’m just saying those parents shouldn’t have let that go that far. … If my kid in there, it’s gonna be all out war. Everybody coming outside, to be honest with you.”

Wait…so which one is it? How can you be mad at parents for not protecting their daughters from sexual and physical violence you claim may not have happened?

Folks on Twitter were confused and disgusted by what Master P said, accusing him of victim blaming and refusing to hold Kelly accountable for his alleged behavior:

Just heard Master P say that what R. Kelly does is not his business. Master P has a Black daughter. Again, proximity to Black women doesn't guarantee being seen as human. — T Lloyd (@T_Lloyd) January 7, 2019

This is disgusting. @MasterPMiller just giving R Kelly a pass and blaming the parents. This is why R Kelly has not been held accountable in a way that matches his crimes. https://t.co/TxOK1fLOts — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 7, 2019

Master P blamed everyone else except R. Kelly. When it came down to actually speaking on R. Kelly, then "its not his business" "he aint judging". He doesn't actually care about Black girls and women. — Melancholy Tiff *Capitalism kills* Hallback (@Tiff__83) January 7, 2019

So Master P won’t judge R. Kelly, but he can judge the parents of

R. Kelly’s victims? pic.twitter.com/2ug3WlNQdL — Blanche NeverHo (@Black_Daria1) January 7, 2019

The parents called the police multiple times, made multiple missing persons reports, set up a hotline for R.Kelly victims, did several wellness checks, went to TMZ, went to the today show, and Master P is mad because they didn't go to CNN? What the fuck is wrong with y'all? — Blerd Talk 👨🏿‍🏫 (@AntravisBisou) January 7, 2019

Of course, there were also people who agreed with the rapper’s stance:

Master p said exactly what needed to be said about the R kelly situation — Osama Bin Milly™ (@Militant_Mill) January 7, 2019

Aye Master P the realest man to speak on R Kelly and that’s FACT! Like he said I’m going to war behind my child that’s LAW! Mfs woulda been doing my interview from CNN too skraight up — Young Entrepreneur (@YannaaRose) January 7, 2019

Master P the realest one. Everybody blaming R.Kelly but ain’t nobody blaming these parents. — A K A Y ✨ (@ForeverAKay_) January 7, 2019

This set of Master P videos came out the same day that Facebook shut down pages on its site trying to “expose” the singer’s accusers. As we previously reported, reps from the social network claimed that “Surviving The Lies” violated terms of service.

“The Page violated our Community Standards and has been removed,” a Facebook rep said in a statement.

“We do not tolerate bullying or sharing other’s private contact information and take action on content that violates our policies as soon as we’re aware.”

Initially, TMZ reported that “[R. Kelly] and his camp” were behind the two accounts and created them in order to fight back against the doc.

A Facebook page created yesterday is now running ads to smear R Kelly's accusers. The page paints Kelly as someone "surviving lies." pic.twitter.com/hbwZ4DXXiz — Ryan Mac (@RMac18) January 7, 2019

Boy, Bye. Master P Blames Parents Of R. Kelly Accusers, But 'Ain't Judging' The Singer