Tia & Tamera Mowry Take To Social Media To Mourn The Passing Of Their Grandmother

2013 Teen Choice Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

via Madamenoire:

Our thoughts and prayers go out to our favorite twins, Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry, who recently said goodbye to their grandmother.

Just a few days ago, Tia took to social media to mourn the loss of her grandma.

“You went on to see the Lord this morning and I’m so happy I got to see you,” she wrote. ” I thank God. I love you grandma, I love you. My heart is broken.”

Tia followed up with another post about how important it was for her granny to meet her baby girl, Cairo, before her death.

SEE ALSO: Tamera Mowry-Housley Joins Church Choir Following The Death Of Her Niece In California Mass Shooting [VIDEO]

She captioned a photo of her grandma placing a hand on her pregnant belly with these words:

“I’m so happy you got to see her. Cairo. You prayed for her in my womb and now you got to touch and see her before you transitioned. It was your wish. We miss you already. I love you Clo.”

Tamera also took to the platform to share a beautiful photo of herself and her Grandmother from her wedding with these loving words:

“You are with the Lord now. You fought a long long fight. Your wish was to be around your children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ariah, Aden, Adam and I miss you so much. I love you love you. Till we meet again.”

See photos of Tia Mowry-Hardrict’s daughter Cairo below.

Tia & Tamera Mowry Take To Social Media To Mourn The Passing Of Their Grandmother was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

