Jeff Johnson On Why R. Kelly’s Music Needs To Be Shut Down On Music Streaming Sites & Thanks Everyone That Helped Cyntoia Brown

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 01.08.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

R. Kelly continues to be a topic everyone wants to talk about and Jeff Johnson wanted to speak about it more. He mentioned that music means everything to R. Kelly and that every music streaming site should stop playing his music.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Moreover he feels like if that’s taken away from him then he won’t have anything left.

SEE ALSO: Jeff Johnson: “ I Was Offset”

Jeff also wanted to give props to everyone and anyone that helped fight for Cyntonia Brown. The other day it was announced that she will be granted clemency and be released from prison.

Lastly, Jeff gave a word on Jazmine Barnes killers being found.

See how Black Twitter went in on the “Surviving R. Kelly” story.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Black Twitter Has A Funeral For R. Kelly After Disturbing ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Documentary

32 photos Launch gallery

Black Twitter Has A Funeral For R. Kelly After Disturbing ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Documentary

Continue reading Black Twitter Has A Funeral For R. Kelly After Disturbing ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Documentary

Black Twitter Has A Funeral For R. Kelly After Disturbing ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Documentary

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). [caption id="attachment_3020856" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Donaldson Collection / Getty[/caption] John Legend and Wendy Williams were the only celebrities to participate in the Surviving R. Kelly documentary on Lifetime. According to executive producer Dream Hampton, the likes of Jay Z, Questlove, Erykah Badu, Mary J. Blige and all said no. Not because they stand with Kelly per say, but because they just didn’t want to touch it. Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] “I asked Jay-Z, I asked Mary J. Blige, I asked Lil Kim, Erykah Badu, Dave Chappelle…I mean, most people just don’t want to touch it. I remember Ahmir [”Questlove” Thompson] was like, ‘I would do anything for you but I can’t do this.’ It’s not because they support him, it’s because it’s so messy and muddy. It’s that turning away that has allowed this to go on.” The first part of the documentary aired last night with commentary from Legend, condemning R. Kelly for the heinous acts he committed against young girls. The Grammy award winning artist was praised for having the courage to be involved. But Legend didn’t feel any risk being involved, he called it an “easy decision.” “To everyone telling me how courageous I am for appearing in the doc, it didn’t feel risky at all. I believe these women and don’t give a fuck about protecting a serial child rapist. Easy decision.,” he tweeted. The Twittersphere is up in arms about the documentary and refusing to let R. Kelly get away with the heinous crimes he committed against young Black girls. See their tweets below:

Jeff Johnson On Why R. Kelly’s Music Needs To Be Shut Down On Music Streaming Sites & Thanks Everyone That Helped Cyntoia Brown was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Is Robert Townsend Trying To Make A B.A.P.S…
 8 hours ago
01.08.19
Tia & Tamera Mowry Take To Social Media…
 8 hours ago
01.08.19
Cyntoia Brown Granted Clemency
 1 day ago
01.08.19
Post Malone Wants Fans To Help Him Stay…
 1 day ago
01.08.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close