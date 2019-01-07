Gucci Mane has always had the sauce and the bag to go along with it but Gucci 2.0 ain’t nothing to play with!

His wife Keyshia Ka’Oir, also known as Mrs. 1017 celebrated her birthday last night, the night began with a star studded party, only to get capped off with reveal of a 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan in Scarlet Red, gifted from the Wopster himself.

As they say if you ain’t got haters you ain’t doing something right! And the Davis’s lavish evening brought out haters from every crook and cranny accompanied by negative comments. The negativity comes from the recent court ruling in regards to a dismissal of a child support issue.

Social media highlighted the fact Gucci Mane claimed he couldn’t afford the increase in alimony his baby mother was requesting. Rightfully so!

Gucci Mane Gifts Keyshia A Red Rolls-Royce To Match Her Evening Gown was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: