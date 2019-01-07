A video dating back to a 2010 Drake concert is causing quite the uproar on social media. The video begins as Drake welcomes a young lady to the stage during his concert. He asks for her age; she answers ’17,’ causing a rise out the crowd, and consequently, very little resistance from the rapper himself.

“I can’t go to jail yet, man!” Drake says in response, seemingly as the crowd gives him the green light to continue his banter. “Why do you look like that?!” “Well look, I had fun,” he continues. “I don’t know whether I should feel guilty or not, but I had fun. I like the way your breasts feel against my chest. I just want to thank you.”

As he’s praising the 17-year old woman, Drake clutches her closely, fondles her upper body, then reluctantly says goodbye, and sends her back to the front row. Drake was in his early 20s when the video was shot, but with the whole R. Kelly situation going on, it’s a very bad time for this to come out. Although it’s a video that’s causing a lot of controversy, Drake isn’t likely to face any real sanctions for this video coming to light.

Drake Facing Scrutiny Over Resurfaced 2010 Concert Footage was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: