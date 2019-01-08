CLOSE
Kevin Hart Offers Another Apology To LGBTQ Community!

Kevin Hart is issued another apology to the member of the LGBTQ community for his past tweets that came back to haunt him.

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Kevin addressed the issue on his satellite radio show, speaking in third person, “I will say this, and I want to make this very clear. And I’m going to say it just in case you guys try to take this s–t and chop it up, I will rebuttal with this f–king piece right here. Once again, Kevin Hart apologizes for his remarks that hurt members of the LGBTQ community. I apologize.”

He explained that it was a joke that was taken out of context, saying, “Here is how the joke starts off: ‘I want to say that I have no problem with gay people. I don’t have a homophobic bone in my body. I want you to be happy. If you want to be gay, be gay. Be happy.’ This is in the f*cking joke. Listen to me! Listen to me! It’s in the f*cking joke. And then I say, ‘As a heterosexual male, if I can do something to stop my son’ — that’s where the joke starts; The only clip that I have seen all over the media are the clips where I go, ‘Stop! That’s gay.”

 

