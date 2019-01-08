CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

#SurvivingRKelly: Facebook Shuts Down Page ‘Exposing’ The Singer’s Accusers

Grand opening, grand closing.

2 reads
Leave a comment
MOBO Awards R Kelly

Source: William Conran – PA Images / Getty

Facebook pulled two pages created on Monday morning to “expose” R. Kelly’s accusers.

The social network claimed the “Surviving Lies” page was violating terms of service. Translation:

 

“The Page violated our Community Standards and has been removed,” a Facebook rep said in a statement.

“We do not tolerate bullying or sharing other’s private contact information and take action on content that violates our policies as soon as we’re aware.”

Initially, TMZ reported that “[R. Kelly] and his camp” were behind the two accounts and created them in order to fight back against Lifetime’s damning and highly-watched docuseries Surviving R. Kelly.

According to Fast Company, the page, which had over 5,000 likes before being taken down, included several posts that contained images and screenshots of text messages, supposedly from Kelly’s accusers. Vibe reported some of these texts were allegedly sent from Faith Rogers and Asante McGee, who was also accused of working with Joycelyn Savage’s father to extort money from Kelly.

Clearly, folks had words for the Pied Piper and these “disgusting” antics:

While its unclear if Kelly is actually behind the Facebook pages as TMZ suggests, there have been threats that a website will be created in its place. Currently, the domain “Surviving Lies” is taken, but nothing is up, yet.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available. 

RELATED NEWS:

Chance The Rapper On R. Kelly’s Alleged Victims: ‘I Didn’t Value Their Stories Because They Were Black Women’

#SurvivingRKelly: Five Emotions You’ll Experience Watching The New Lifetime Docuseries

Aaliyah’s Mother Dismisses Backup Dancer’s Claim She Saw Aaliyah &amp; R. Kelly Having Sex On Tour Bus

R. Kelly Mugshot

Black Twitter Has A Funeral For R. Kelly After Disturbing 'Surviving R. Kelly' Documentary

32 photos Launch gallery

Black Twitter Has A Funeral For R. Kelly After Disturbing 'Surviving R. Kelly' Documentary

Continue reading Black Twitter Has A Funeral For R. Kelly After Disturbing ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Documentary

Black Twitter Has A Funeral For R. Kelly After Disturbing 'Surviving R. Kelly' Documentary

    [caption id="attachment_3020856" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Donaldson Collection / Getty[/caption] John Legend and Wendy Williams were the only celebrities to participate in the Surviving R. Kelly documentary on Lifetime. According to executive producer Dream Hampton, the likes of Jay Z, Questlove, Erykah Badu, Mary J. Blige and all said no. Not because they stand with Kelly per say, but because they just didn't want to touch it. “I asked Jay-Z, I asked Mary J. Blige, I asked Lil Kim, Erykah Badu, Dave Chappelle...I mean, most people just don’t want to touch it. I remember Ahmir [”Questlove” Thompson] was like, ‘I would do anything for you but I can’t do this.’ It’s not because they support him, it’s because it’s so messy and muddy. It’s that turning away that has allowed this to go on.” The first part of the documentary aired last night with commentary from Legend, condemning R. Kelly for the heinous acts he committed against young girls. The Grammy award winning artist was praised for having the courage to be involved. But Legend didn't feel any risk being involved, he called it an "easy decision." "To everyone telling me how courageous I am for appearing in the doc, it didn't feel risky at all. I believe these women and don't give a fuck about protecting a serial child rapist. Easy decision.," he tweeted. The Twittersphere is up in arms about the documentary and refusing to let R. Kelly get away with the heinous crimes he committed against young Black girls. See their tweets below:

#SurvivingRKelly: Facebook Shuts Down Page ‘Exposing’ The Singer’s Accusers was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sparkle Releases New Music After The Final Episode…
 16 hours ago
01.07.19
7 items
Cuteness Overload: Photos Of Kenya Moore’s Baby Girl…
 20 hours ago
01.07.19
Tennessee Governor Grants Clemency to Cyntoia Brown
 21 hours ago
01.07.19
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Cash in! Win $250 From The WIZ Now!
 21 hours ago
01.07.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close