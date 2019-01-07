CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Lil Wayne, SZA, Nas & More To Hit The 2019 Governors Ball Stage

Feeling the lineup?

1 reads
Leave a comment
2018 Astroworld Festival

Source: Gary Miller / Getty

The lineup for the 2019 Governors Ball is in. The three-day fest, all set to take place at Randall’s Island Park in NYC this spring, boasts some superstars, as well as many of your on-the-come-up faves.

Lil Wayne, SZA, Nas, Tyler, The Creator, Jorja Smith, Ty Dolla $ign, Denzel Curry, Jessie Reyez, and many more are slated to hit the stage. Vince Staples, who’s criticism of weirdo R. Kelly went viral again in the midst of #SurvivingRKelly this weekend, will also perform. See the full lineup below.

Tickets are currently on sale. Special “announce day pricing” will expire tonight (January 7) at 11:59 p.m. EST, with regular pricing beginning tomorrow (January 8). Cop yours here and let us know who you’re most excited to see.

Photo: Getty

Lil Wayne, SZA, Nas & More To Hit The 2019 Governors Ball Stage was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cyntoia Brown Granted Clemency
 16 hours ago
01.08.19
Post Malone Wants Fans To Help Him Stay…
 16 hours ago
01.08.19
Nas “Cops Shot The Kid,” Pharoahe Monch “Yayo”…
 17 hours ago
01.08.19
#CES: Panasonic Unveils Technics SL-1200 MK7 Turntable, Features…
 17 hours ago
01.08.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close