CES: Panasonic Unveils Technics SL-1200 MK7 Turntable, Features Improvements

CES the world’s largest trade show is currently underway. Today Panasonic has a treat for DJs by unveiling its latest turntable model the Technics SL-1200 MK7.

Panasonic revived its famous Technics turntable line back in 2016 much to the excitement of DJs who still like to spin records the old-fashioned way. Heralded as the perfect turntable, the Technics SL-1200 MK7 arrives with some minor improvements.

What DJs can look forward to with the MK7 model includes a new coreless direct motor drive that Panasonic promises will eliminate the “cogging” effect that is an issue with electric motors. The company accomplished this goal by removing the iron core and improving the space between the magnets that make the turntables platters spin. With these new upgrades, the MK7 promises to spin smoothly regardless of speed.

DJs will also have the ability to play songs in reverse which will require a needle and cartridge to take advantage of the option. Utilizing technology developed for its Blu-Ray players, Panasonic has introduced new motor control electronics that will further improve the turntables ability to scratch records.

Last but not least, users will be able to adjust the amount torque the SL-1200 MK7 uses to start and stop the spinning platter which gives DJs to tailor performance to suit their needs. Panasonic’s latest model indeed sounds like a dream come true for audiophiles. No information has been released on the turntable’s price or release date yet. So stay tuned.

Photo: Alex Wong / Getty

