Cyntoia Brown Granted Clemency

Cyntoia Brown was a victim of sex trafficking when she was convicted of murder for killing her pimp at the age of 16 years old. Today after 15 years Cyntoia Brown was granted peace beyond the bars, clemency.

According to HuffPost

In one of his last acts as Tennessee governor, Bill Haslam on Monday granted executive clemency to Cyntoia Brown, commuting her life sentence for murder and making her eligible for release on Aug. 7.

Brown, a victim of child sex trafficking, was sentenced to life for the killing of 43-year-old Johnny Allen in 2004. She was 16 at the time and living with her 24-year-old boyfriend, a pimp known as “Kut Throat” who forced her into prostitution and raped her. Allen solicited her for sex, and she shot him dead at his home, saying she thought he was reaching for his gun to kill her, according to court documents.