Nicki Minaj Admits To Epic Sex Romps Every Night With Her New Boyfriend

Nicki Minaj and her boyfriend Kenneth Petty have sex “three to four” times per night.

Nicki made the admission during a chat with fans on Twitter, in response to one of her followers commenting that she was “probably getting d##k 6x a night”

“3-4 on average. 6 is a bit much sis,” Nicki replied, adding a laughing crying emoji.

3️⃣-4️⃣ on average. 6 is a bit much sis 😂 https://t.co/HQ465hafG6 — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) January 5, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Nicki also hinted that her relationship with Kenneth is getting more serious by the day.

When one fan offered up some baby name suggestions for the couple, the 36-year-old singer responded: “We already chose them babe. Lol (laugh out loud) but thx.”

Nicki went public with her relationship with Kenneth last month – with the revelation dividing opinion after it was revealed that her beau is a registered sex offender in New York after a 1995 conviction for attempted rape.

He also served time following a first-degree manslaughter charge relating to the shooting to death of a man in 2006.

Source

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: