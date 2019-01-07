CLOSE
Chris Brown Drops New Music & History Making Deal [VIDEO]

We Can Survive, A Radio.com Event - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Chris Brown has dropped new music that is already trending number one along with a new history making record deal with RCA that will make Chris Brown the youngest artist to own his masters.

“This new deal structure between Brown and RCA Records, will undoubtedly enhance the release of new Chris Brown music, content, and much more throughout 2019 and beyond,” RCA said in a statement.  via COMPLEX

Chris Brown was excited and decided that he loves your smile , so with that historic news Chris Brown released his first single/official video of 2019 under this deal, titled ‘UNDECIDED’, from his forth coming album titled ‘INDIGO’.

Check out Chris Brown hot new single ‘UNDECIDED’ below

