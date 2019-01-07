Chris Brown has dropped new music that is already trending number one along with a new history making record deal with RCA that will make Chris Brown the youngest artist to own his masters.
“This new deal structure between Brown and RCA Records, will undoubtedly enhance the release of new Chris Brown music, content, and much more throughout 2019 and beyond,” RCA said in a statement. via COMPLEX
Chris Brown was excited and decided that he loves your smile , so with that historic news Chris Brown released his first single/official video of 2019 under this deal, titled ‘UNDECIDED’, from his forth coming album titled ‘INDIGO’.
Check out Chris Brown hot new single ‘UNDECIDED’ below
In The Studio with Sam Sylk [PHOTOS]
In The Studio with Sam Sylk [PHOTOS]
1. Sam Sylk in the studioSource:wzak 1 of 32
2. Sam Sylk in the studioSource:wzak 2 of 32
3. Sam Sylk in the studioSource:wzak 3 of 32
4. Sam Sylk in the studioSource:wzak 4 of 32
5. Sam Sylk in the studioSource:wzak 5 of 32
6. Sam Sylk in the studioSource:wzak 6 of 32
7. Sam Sylk in the studioSource:wzak 7 of 32
8. Sam Sylk in the studioSource:wzak 8 of 32
9. dr. ian sam sylkSource:wzak 9 of 32
10. sam sylk tony rockSource:wzak 10 of 32
11. Mickhal Garrett father of little AniyaSource:in studio wzak 931wzak 11 of 32
12. lalah hathaway sam sylk wzakSource:lalah hathaway sam sylk wzak 12 of 32
13. sam sylk in studioSource:sam sylk in studio 13 of 32
14. sam sylk studioSource:sam sylk studio wzak 14 of 32
15.Source: 15 of 32
16.Source: 16 of 32
17.Source: 17 of 32
18.Source: 18 of 32
19.Source: 19 of 32
20.Source: 20 of 32
21.Source: 21 of 32
22.Source: 22 of 32
23.Source: 23 of 32
24.Source: 24 of 32
25.Source: 25 of 32
26.Source: 26 of 32
27.Source: 27 of 32
28.Source: 28 of 32
29.Source: 29 of 32
30.Source: 30 of 32
31.Source: 31 of 32
32.Source: 32 of 32
Chris Brown Drops New Music & History Making Deal [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com