Jay-Z, Lady Gaga, Dave Chappelle Declined to Appear in Surviving R. Kelly Documentary

Many artists were contacted to interview for Lifetime’s documentary, Surviving R. Kelly but many declined according to the doc’s producer, Dream Hampton.

Hampton told the Detroit Free Press that JAY-Z, Lady Gaga, Dave Chappelle, Erykah Badu, Mary J. Blige, and Lil Kim all declined to appear in the documentary.

Questlove from The Roots was also asked to appear and declined but took to Twitter to explain, “My reason for declining the R. Kelly docu that I support 1,000,000 percent is I didn’t wanna be in the ‘good times’ portion of the doc, like stanning for his ‘genius.’ I was asked to talk about his genius. I do not nor have I EVER stanned for him.”

Artists, John Legend and Stephanie “Sparkle” Edward did participate in the documentary.

