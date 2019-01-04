Kevin Hart to Appear on “Ellen” Today

Ellen Degeneres has revealed that Kevin Hart will appear on today’s show to talk more about his Oscar hosting controversy.

The show was originally supposed to air on Monday, but Ellen revealed on Twitter that she “didn’t want fans to have to wait.”

Hart was originally the host of the Academy Awards, but homophobic tweets between 2009 and 2011 resurfaced and caused him to step down as the host.

Hart’s replacement hasn’t been named, but there is a rumor that the Academy wants him back as host.

