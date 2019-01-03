CLOSE
True Story: This Woman Met Her Boyfriend 12 Years After Giving Birth To His Kid

Wow, what are the chances?

Silhouette Man Lifting Woman By Lake During Sunset

Source: Ittipol Nampochai / EyeEm / Getty

As many of us go into 2019 hoping it might be the year we find love, one young woman is sharing an amazing story that’ll keep you optimistic about finding your one true person. Her name is Jessica Share and as she tells BBC, she bought sperm from an anonymous man to start a family with her wife at the time, not knowing that more than a decade later she would meet her sperm donor and fall in love with him. What are the odds?

Hit the flip to see how it all went down, as told by BBC Stories on Twitter. Plus, more photos of their family here.

