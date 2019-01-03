Looks like NBA legend Kobe Bryant is about to be a daddy four times over.

On New Year’s Day the beloved LA Lakers legend took to Instagram to announce that he and his wife Vanessa Bryant are expecting their fourth bundle of joy to go along with their three daughters Natalia, Gianna, and Bianka.

“Vanessa and I are beyond excited to announce that we are expecting another #mambacita to go along with Natalia, Gianna and Bianka” Kobe wrote next to the announcement.

Seems like this will put a damper on those ridiculous rumors about the Black Mamba coming out of retirement to help LeBron James and the Lakers make a run at another Larry O’Brien trophy.

Congratulations to the happy family.

Photo: WENN.com

Kobe Bryant Announces Baby Number 4 Is On The Way was originally published on hiphopwired.com

