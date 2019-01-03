0 reads Leave a comment
The Cincinnati Zoo and Aquarium recently welcomed some new baby penguins to the world!
December 28th a blue penguin hatched followed by another one on New Year’s Eve. Blue penguins are commonly known as fairy penguins and can be found in many places around New Zealand and Southern Australia.
The Cincinnati Zoo has the largest colony of little blue penguins in North America. They can be seen in the spring at the entrance of the children’s zoo. More baby chicks are expected to hatch soon. The babies will join the colony about six weeks after hatching.
Celebrities from Cincinnati
20 photos Launch gallery
Celebrities from Cincinnati
1. Celebrities from CincinnatiSource: 1 of 20
2. Celebrities from CincinnatiSource: 2 of 20
3. Celebrities from CincinnatiSource: 3 of 20
4. Celebrities from CincinnatiSource: 4 of 20
5. Celebrities from CincinnatiSource: 5 of 20
6. Celebrities from CincinnatiSource: 6 of 20
7. Celebrities from CincinnatiSource: 7 of 20
8. Celebrities from CincinnatiSource: 8 of 20
9. Celebrities from CincinnatiSource: 9 of 20
10. Celebrities from CincinnatiSource: 10 of 20
11. Celebrities from CincinnatiSource: 11 of 20
12. Celebrities from CincinnatiSource: 12 of 20
13. Celebrities from CincinnatiSource: 13 of 20
14. Celebrities from CincinnatiSource: 14 of 20
15. Celebrities from CincinnatiSource: 15 of 20
16. Celebrities from CincinnatiSource: 16 of 20
17. Celebrities from CincinnatiSource: 17 of 20
18. Celebrities from CincinnatiSource: 18 of 20
19. Celebrities from CincinnatiSource: 19 of 20
20. Celebrities from CincinnatiSource: 20 of 20
The Latest:
- Price Hill Interracial Couple Rises Above Hate Crime
- #WTFasho: Find Out What Made Don Juan Fasho Say What The Fasho!!!
- Here’s Why You Should Be Hype AF That Democrats Took Back The House [Told By Gifs]
- Cincinnati Zoo Welcomes New Baby Penguins
- R. Kelly Threatens To Sue Lifetime For Airing Documentary
- ‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Trina Flies Off The Handle After Trick Daddy Disrespects Her
- Coachella 2019: Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, Ariana Grande To Headline
- RIP: Nordstorm Co-President Blake Nordstrom Dies At 58
- Usher Gets Clowned Over New Perm For 2019 [PHOTOS]
- White Man Attacks Black McDonalds Employee, She Proceeds To Beat His Ass
Cincinnati Zoo Welcomes New Baby Penguins was originally published on rnbcincy.com
comments – add yours