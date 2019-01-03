Price Hill Interracial Couple Rises Above Hate Crime

Pat & Joe Jude overcame a former tenant destroying their rental property a couple years ago, vandalizing walls with swastikas and scribbles of “White Power.” The Judes also had to endure the tragic passing of their 16-year-old son in 2010, who took his own life after being bullied for being biracial. But Joe said he couldn’t succumb to the hate, as his wife Pat said if they walked away, they would let the racists win. So, they eschewed anger for kindness, fully renovating their rental property and maintaining their business, a local restaurant which doubles as a safe place for local kids.

SOURCE: WCPO YouTube

