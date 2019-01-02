More money moves will be coming from Cardi B in 2019. The New York rapper, who had a crazy 2018, is already talking about her next project.

During an Instagram Live, Cardi revealed that she is working on her next album and hopes to have it out the around the same time that “Invasion of Privacy” dropped last year — April 5,2018.

Looks like 2019 will be the year of Cardi B too!

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Text “iPower” to 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Latest…

Cardi B Confirms She’s Dropping A New Album In 2019 ( Video) was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com