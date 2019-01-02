CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

We Got Action: @MeekMills Mystery Woman

1 reads
Leave a comment

Janice is her name and she says she likes her back rolls. As those were the negative comments made about her and Meek Mill riding off in the water.

Yet, it never fails the internet was determined to find out the mystery women seen, with an emoji on her face.

View this post on Instagram

Still going bad on em anywayyyyy……

A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on

She can be seen backflipping on Meeks IG story on the same day. Then she posted the similar video of her doing a back flip and sitting on the back of the jet ski with Meek.

Janice is on IG as @jannyram_

Related Article: Meek Mill In Love?

@VictoriaSaidIt

We Got Action: @MeekMills Mystery Woman was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cardi B Confirms She’s Dropping A New Album…
 11 hours ago
01.03.19
Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Have Another Baby…
 14 hours ago
01.03.19
Toni Braxton And Birdman Call It Quits 
 14 hours ago
01.02.19
Justin Bieber Debuts Brand New Face Tattoo! [PHOTO]
 14 hours ago
01.02.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close