CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Ohio students show up and show out in 130th Rose Parade

0 reads
Leave a comment

Shout out to the Pickerington North and Central marching bands who got an great opportunity when they were asked by the best band in the land “Thee Ohio State Marching Band” to join them for the 130th Rose Parade. And they did not disappoint they show up and did their thang!!!! This was Pickerington’s 5th time doing the Rose Parade 

 

Ohio students show up and show out in 130th Rose Parade was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cardi B Confirms She’s Dropping A New Album…
 11 hours ago
01.03.19
Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Have Another Baby…
 14 hours ago
01.03.19
Toni Braxton And Birdman Call It Quits 
 14 hours ago
01.02.19
Justin Bieber Debuts Brand New Face Tattoo! [PHOTO]
 14 hours ago
01.02.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close