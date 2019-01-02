Ohio students show up and show out in 130th Rose Parade

Shout out to the Pickerington North and Central marching bands who got an great opportunity when they were asked by the best band in the land “Thee Ohio State Marching Band” to join them for the 130th Rose Parade. And they did not disappoint they show up and did their thang!!!! This was Pickerington’s 5th time doing the Rose Parade

