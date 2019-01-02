CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Kobe Bryant & His Wife Vanessa Expecting 4th Child!

3 reads
Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Washington Capitals v Los Angeles Kings

Source: Andrew D. Bernstein / Getty

Congrats are in order for Kobe Bryant and his wife, Vanessa. The two are expecting baby no. 4!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Bryant took to Instagram on January 1 to share the good news with a photo that read, “New year, new baby. Baby Mamba on the way.” And it’s a girl!

SEE ALSO: Kobe & Vanessa Bryant’s Beautiful Baby Girl [PHOTO]

“Vanessa and I are beyond excited to announce that we are expecting another #mambacita to go along with Natalia, Gianna and Bianka,” he wrote under the festive, announcement photo.

Already parents to three girls (Natalia who is 15, Gianna is who is 12 and Bianka  who is 2, it’s clears girls run the Bryant world!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

 

Kobe Bryant & His Wife Vanessa Expecting 4th Child! was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Have Another Baby…
 3 hours ago
01.02.19
Toni Braxton And Birdman Call It Quits 
 3 hours ago
01.02.19
Justin Bieber Debuts Brand New Face Tattoo! [PHOTO]
 3 hours ago
01.02.19
Kobe Bryant & His Wife Vanessa Expecting 4th…
 3 hours ago
01.02.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close