Toni Braxton And Birdman Call It Quits 

Months after announcing their engagement, it seems Toni Braxton and Birdman are calling it quits.

The two called off their wedding, according to E! News who caught wind of Birdman’s Instagram story that read “It’s over…” Reports say he deleted the cryptic message along with everything else on his social media account, including photos of Toni Braxton. And the singer followed suit before posting a fiery image of herself in a red dress captioned, “Starting a new chapter isn’t always an easy choice…but ALWAYS choose to be chosen. Cheers to a new year.” The two no longer follow each other either.

Engaged since February, the two musicians had been friends for “17 years,” according to Braxton. In November, she said she was planning a “vintage ’20s and ’30s-like Great Gatsby-themed” wedding and told Wendy Williams there was a 70 percent chance they’d be married by the end of 2018. “We almost had a date,” the singer revealed. “Well, we had two dates. But we were doing Braxton Family Values and we were going through a little drama. And I was like, ‘The wedding is a good thing to get all the sisters together.’ [But] I couldn’t get us all together.”

Neither Toni Braxton or Birdman have yet to confirm the rumors. More on this as details unfold..

