Pusha-T Thought Drake Would Have Responded To ‘The Story of Adidon’

In 2019 the Drake and Pusha-T Rap war is still a hot topic. The G.O.O.D. Music rapper recently admitted that he was expecting Champagne Papi to respond.

As spotted on Complex King Push spoke about his feud with Drizzy with Variety. The feature finds the cold-hearted lyricist reflecting on the back and forth that made for one of Hip-Hop biggest moments last year. To him the battle was not a matter of why but when. “It was always going to be, always going to happen. I was always going to get off. ‘Infrared’ had to happen. We were doing the back-and-forth. He had ‘Two Birds, One Stone.’ This is what rap is.”

Even in the early stages of the beef he recognized that he would have to be very strategic in his approach. “He is… it is a machine in dealing with him. So we deal. But I had to do things at my own time. You can’t just jump out there. We’ve seen how that works when you just treat it like a street battle. It’s really not. You have to play chess” he reflected.

When asked about his “Ether” like response record “The Story of Adidon” he made it clear he was ready to go all 12 rounds. “I was in it for the long haul… for hip-hop. I thought this was going to be a running thing, back-and-forth. I was sure he’d have a rebuttal.”

Push elaborated on why he chose to expose Drake via the infamous blackface photo and having a secret child. “I did what I wanted to do. I only deal in truth, how I see things. When you’re dealing with words, it’s a way of dealing with truth and how the pubic process that, how they interpret that. And what touches them and what touches the person you’re going against. I actually thought we were going to keep on.”

Pusha-T also details how his critically acclaimed album Daytona came to be and more in the feature. You can read it here.

