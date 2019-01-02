When it comes to Tekashi 6ix9ine the age old phrase of “out of sight, out of mind” just doesn’t seem to apply. Not to his hardcore supporters anyway.

Though he’s been locked up for a month and change thanks to damning evidence that can be found all over social media, Tekashi 6ix9ine fans who say the rapper is “not guilty” are still holding out hope that the Brooklyn rapper can regain his freedom and have started a petition to convince a judge to grant him bail.

In the Change.org page that was thrown up in support of the rainbow haired performer, fans are calling on Tekashi supporters to sign up and show Judge overseeing the case that “this Rainbow hair rapper is a non threat to any community but is loved for all that he has done & the positive impact he has on others. We thank everyone for your love & support.” With a goal of 75,000 signatures the petition has garnered 53,118 digital John Hancock signatures to date.

Whether or not this will actually sway a judge to grant the “Gummo” rapper bail is anyone’s guess but this just goes to show that an internet rapper can sure count on his internet fan base to ride for him when he needs them. Even his side wifey (or main wifey?) threw her support behind the petition. Being the only person in his life to get lavish presents while he’s behind bars will inspire someone to do so.

Fans Start A Petition To Get Tekashi 6ix9ine Out Of Jail was originally published on hiphopwired.com

