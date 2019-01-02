CLOSE
Manhunt In Houston For Man That Killed A 7 Year Old Girl

LaPorsha Washington was driving with her 4 children down a street in a shopping area in Houston Texas going to get coffee 2 days ago when a man in a red pickup truck unprovoked pulled up along side her car and opened fired on her car killing her 7 year old daughter, Jazmine Barnes.

A manhunt is now underway for the killer. The man is described as a white male with blue eyes wearing a black hoodie.

Listen to Jazmine Barnes mother, LaPorsha, as she recounts what happened that fateful day from her hospital room.

