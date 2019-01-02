CLOSE
Nick Cannon Say’s If Your With Him You Don’t Have To Work!?

So much for the saying if you like it then you should’ve put a ring on it because if your with Nick Cannon, UH OH OH NO NO NO that’s not so because if your his bae he’s got you with the dough.

In a recent interview, actor/Mariah Carey’s ex-husband, Nick Cannon said that if as long as you’re with him, meaning his boo, you don’t have to work and you don’t even have to be his baby’s mama.

The Trolls are divided some are saying, that’s what a man is supposed to do, some are saying that bae flat out has to get a job especially if y’all not married or have a baby together.

Do you agree that it’s enough for a woman to just be dating a guy for him to fully take care of her financially? As a woman would you let your boyfriend be your sole source of income? I wonder what Mariah Carey thinks about some bae dippin into her kids coins?

Talk about why buy the cow when the milk is free!!?? Check out what Nick Cannon had to say in the video below plus let us know exactly what you think about what he said in the comments.

