. . . according to AllHipHop.com.

We all know music is typically subjective. Meaning, it’s up to the listener to decided whether or not a song is good. So while perusing dozens of the most popular different hip hop websites around, we picked a list from AllHipHop.com to share with Northeast Ohio.

So, check it out!

Via | AllHipHop

AllHipHop’s 15 Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2018

(AllHipHop Features) Straight up: this has been one of the best years for Hip-Hop in a long, long time. If you didn’t find something you liked, banged or just enjoyed. you probably weren’t trying very hard. The truth is, year-end reviews, recaps and best-of lists don’t fully encapsulate the magnificence that was the year 2018. Albums have suffered to some degree with the advent of streaming services that allow for the great works to be broken down into digestible playlists.

However, many, opuses emerged head-and-shoulders above their peers, despite the overall fanfare. If anything, this year showed us who was who. We learned who is able to operate at a high level and maintain a sense of their artistic self. We learned who was able to craft classic material without having to rely on social media, beef or gimmicks. There is something about years that end in “8” – 1988, 1998, 2008 and now 2018 has joined the predecessors in the history books of greatness.

Compiled, written and edited by Micah Drago, Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur and Rashad D. Grove.

Daytona– By Pusha T

Pusha T has made a lot of great music between his solo career, and his epic days with The Clipse, but no project has had quite the same feel to it that Daytona had. At a time where Kanye West was seemingly at the center of every controversy, the Virginia rapper came through with a handful of really great beats for Pusha T’s third solo album….

READ MORE

Top 15 Hip-Hop Albums of 2018 was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: