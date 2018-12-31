R. Kelly Allegedly Had Sex With Underaged Aaliyah In Front Of His Entourage

It’s definitely been an interesting year in hip hop, for better and for worse. Here’s another sad story to add to the list before the ball drops tonight.

One of R. Kelly’s former backup singers alleges to have seen R. Kelly having sex with Aaliyah when she was 15-years-old.

With all the accusations made against R. Kelly in the last few years, it’s crazy to think how he hasn’t gotten locked up yet. Lifetime’s new documentary Surviving R. Kelly is centred on interviews from his accusers and those that have lived through the singer’s abuse over the years. While the messed up things he’s done have been alleged, they seem to date back to decades ago when he was mentoring Aaliyah . Many credit Kellz with Aaliyah’s breakout but, according to one of his former backup singers, he was having an inappropriate sexual relationship with her when she was just 15-years-old.

