On the low, Nipsey Hussle had one of the year’s best rap albums in Victory Lap and though he made more noise with his hand of God slap at the BET Awards, he’s still out to prove his music is what Y’all need to pay attention to.

Today. the LA rapper dropped the clip for the title track to his album in which he goes south of the border to Mexico to soak in the Central American sun while riding boats and posing next to the Aztec pyramids.

Back in Brooklyn, Troy Ave continues to make the most of his freedom as he blesses kids with school supplies and goes golfing in the visual to “Who I’m Becoming.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from 8Ball & MJG, Fatboy SSE featuring Lil Tjay, and more.

NIPSEY HUSSLE FT. STACY BRATHE – “VICTORY LAP”

TROY AVE – “WHO I’M BECOMING”

8BALL & MJG – “TAKE A PICTURE”

FATBOY SSE FT. LIL TJAY – “STREET”

CUBAN DOLL – “F*CK BOY FREE”

POPCAAN FT. DAVIDO – “DUN RICH”

Nipsey Hussle ft. Stacy Brathe “Victory Lap,” Troy Ave “Who I’m Becoming” & More | Daily Visuals 12.31.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: