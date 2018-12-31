1 reads Leave a comment
The traditional mimosa is Champagne and Orange Juice, but you can get creative to toast for brunch or any bubbly occasion.
JUICE-
For those that love something other than Orange Juice, you can add your favorite juice that will set the bubbles up!
- Cranberry Juice
- Pineapple Juice
- Pomegranate Juice
SPIRITS-
You have some people that love the strongest kick and like to add more alcohol by volume (ABV) to their bubbly. Yes , you can add more spirits to your Champagne toast.
- Cognac
- Vodka
- Tequila
- Whiskey
FRUIT-
Sometimes you just want Champagne, but there is something fun about adding frozen fruit, that create a chilled splash.
- Frozen Strawberries
- Frozen Pineapples
- Frozen Blueberry
- Frozen Oranges
Celebrate in you way!
Please Drink Responsibly!
National Champagne Day : Mimosa Recipes was originally published on foxync.com
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours