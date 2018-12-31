Has Cassie Found A New Man? [PHOTOS]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via Madamenoire:

After ending a decade long relationship with Diddy, it looks like Cassie has found a new love. In a recent post on social media, there’s a flick of her locking lips with a mystery man in a holiday photo collage.

According to The Shade Room, the mystery guy is a Los Angeles-based celebrity trainer Alex Fine.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

So Diddy posts Cassie in his IG story and hours later she posts her new boyfriend. I love this energy. pic.twitter.com/TeTAkBkXT2 — Gennette Cordova (@GNCordova) December 29, 2018

Cassie and Diddy’s breakup was confirmed back in October after a rep said they had not been together in months. Diddy mourned the end of the relationship though. Soon after their split was announced, he posted a screenshot of Michael Jackson’s “Lady in My Life” proclaiming his love for the “Me & You” singer. It was speculated that they reunited in November after they were spotted together after the passing of Kim Porter, the mother of three of Puff’s children and on-and-off girlfriend of 13 years. Cassie was seemingly just offering emotional support during that difficult time.

SEE ALSO: Diddy Reportedly Seeing 26-Year-Old Model After Alleged Split From Cassie

Diddy may have moved on as well. The same month their breakup was announced, he was linked to model Jocelyn Chew. They were seen attending a Drake concert at the Staples Center together, which sparked rumors that the Bad Boy mogul was dating Chew.

Photos of Cassie and Diddy below.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Cassie & Diddy’s Cutest Instagram Posts (PHOTOS) 24 photos Launch gallery Cassie & Diddy’s Cutest Instagram Posts (PHOTOS) 1. Cassie’s officially the official girl. Source: 1 of 24 2. “The pool is like bath water with a little champaign sprinkled in it.” The lovers and friends live it up in Miami and decide to go swimming in the rain. Source: 2 of 24 3. They just can’t get enough of each other. Source: 3 of 24 4. She matches his fly. “#tbt Givenchy Show Paris February 2012 : My heart & my #swag twin.” Source: 4 of 24 5. Selfies with bae. Source: 5 of 24 6. Diddy’s picture of Cassie looking like, “BABY BOO! @casandrae DAMN U FINE! :)” Source: 6 of 24 7. Money ain’t a damn thang, baby. Source: 7 of 24 8. Champagne sippin’, NY livin’. The lovebirds posted up in front of the whip. Source: 8 of 24 9. Cassie representing for her man. “Hat low, cup high… #happysaturday #cirocgirls #cirocgirlz #ciroc #ciroclife #cheersmotherf$*^%s.” Source: 9 of 24 10. They love them some beach time. “Kissing u is very nice… The rest of you is paradise… Source: 10 of 24 11. Cassie posts Diddy rocking his official girl’s clothing line. Source: 11 of 24 12. Diddy wishes his bae sweet dreams while she’s on vacay in Hawaii. Source: 12 of 24 13. Diddy’s a pretty lucky man, and he knows it too. Source: 13 of 24 14. Boss $h!* at Coachella. Source: 14 of 24 15. Gimme a kiss. Diddy and Cassie looking so in love as they pucker up for some serious smooches. Source: 15 of 24 16. Cuddle buddies! Source: 16 of 24 17. Diddy teases her with a cute caption: “@cassandra you stole my sweatshirt n*%$a! LOL bring it back.” Source: 17 of 24 18. They have arrived. These two stuntin’ on ’em at the 2014 Golden Globe Awards. Source: 18 of 24 19. Cassie hanging with the out with the guys, pouting, looking more than ready to go home. Source: 19 of 24 20. Cassie cheesing like Diddy makes her the happiest girl in the world. Look at that smile! Source: 20 of 24 21. Foot massages for Diddy, so he knows it’s real. Source: 21 of 24 22. These two take a ride through the town. Yeah, she’s a rider. Source: 22 of 24 23. Early morning Instagram videos. Source: 23 of 24 24. The engagement ring. Look at that rock! Source: 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading Cassie & Diddy’s Cutest Instagram Posts (PHOTOS) Cassie & Diddy’s Cutest Instagram Posts (PHOTOS)

Has Cassie Found A New Man? [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com