@MeekMill In Love ?

Lately , the Dream Chaser , rapper has been tweeting really deep messages. Meek Mill was seen with his son before Christmas, where his son said his gift would be for his dad, “to get married”.

Before his son claiming his wishes for his dad’s love life, Meek tweeted his admiration for Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s relationship, ” Hov and bey make me wanna get a girl … I fuck wit they whole come thru as a couple”.

Hov and bey make me wanna get a girl … I fuck wit they whole come thru as a couple🤞🏾 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 23, 2018

No breaking news here, the Carter’s are relationship goals for everyone Meek.

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM

https://t.co/34YID0uOVw why my son do me like this on the news 😂😂😂😂 I thought he wanted a Xbox controller 😂😂😂 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 24, 2018

Sign

Up For Our Newsletter!

His response made it clear that 2019 , he’s making changes in his life ; tweeting ,”2019 it’s over for the thots, my son want me married so I gotta start building”.

2019 it’s over for the thots my son want me married so I gotta start building 😅😅😅 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 24, 2018

This could mean the thirty-one year old, Taurus rapper might want to settle down.

Who would be good for Meek? According to astrology.com , “When Taurus and Libra come together in a love affair, it can be the unification of two halves of a whole. These two signs are thought of as being karmically linked. They’re both looking for security in a relationship and they share a love of art, poetry and culture.”

Meek still in shock on Christmas, he tweets,” I’m still up thinking about my son telling me only thing he want for Christmas is to be married”.

I’m still up thinking about my son telling me only thing he want for Christmas is to be married 🤯 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 25, 2018

Seems like this really touched his heart and had Meek thinking.

The Philly native, tweeted how he admires Rhianna’s instastory and her cooking saying, “getting happy like I’m about to eat or something … I’m getting lame”.

Sitting here watching Rihanna cook on her instastory getting happy like im about to eat or something … I’m getting lame 😂😂😂 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 30, 2018

They say men like for women to cook. Let’s be honest , cooking is a survival skill. You should all be able to boil water and add ingredients, to create a meal.

He goes on to drop a gem about using protection while dating, he tweets; “I don’t have unprotected sex while single , it’s only one girl that get to feel this shit”.

I don’t have unprotected sex while single 🤷🏾‍♂️ it’s only one girl that get to feel this shit — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 30, 2018

Is he single or just stating his sexual preference? After some of these artist having multiple babies with multiple women was the theme for 2018, this could be some advice for some friends.

A tweet tagging Meek about his latest tweets, “this nigga meek tweeting heavy now he must be in love or something”. He responded saying, “I think I am”.

I think I am https://t.co/ddQteKwgmI — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 30, 2018

So is the Philly rapper in love? Is he dating? Could this be Meek Mill acknowledging a special lady in his life?

Wonder what kind of woman has Meek claiming love?

Victoria Said It!

“I want a freak nasty ho, and I want all bad bitches I’m in a red ‘Sace robe, fuckin’ on all bad bitches” -Meek Mill (Championships -On Me)

@MeekMill In Love ? was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: