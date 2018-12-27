CLOSE
Kandi Burruss Pays Tribute To Aunt That Passed Away

BET's 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Losing someone isn‘t easy and over the past several weeks we‘ve heard about the passing of several known celebrities. Kandi Burruss always shows off her family on social media and on “Housewives of Atlanta.”

According to Bravo TV, the singer took to social media to ask fans for prayers as her Aunt Hazel passed away.

She said, “I lost my Aunt Hazel this morning. Why does it always seem like we lose loved ones around the holidays? Please keep my family in your prayers.”

Kandi didn’t provide any information as to how she passed, but we will keep her and the family in our prayers.

