Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Losing someone isn‘t easy and over the past several weeks we‘ve heard about the passing of several known celebrities. Kandi Burruss always shows off her family on social media and on “Housewives of Atlanta.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

According to Bravo TV, the singer took to social media to ask fans for prayers as her Aunt Hazel passed away.

She said, “I lost my Aunt Hazel this morning. Why does it always seem like we lose loved ones around the holidays? Please keep my family in your prayers.”

I lost my Aunt Hazel this morning. 😢 Why does it always seem like we lose loved ones around the holidays? Please keep my family in your prayers. https://t.co/ovPjdMMDUZ — Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) December 27, 2018

Kandi didn’t provide any information as to how she passed, but we will keep her and the family in our prayers.

See photos of Kandi below.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Kandi Burruss Pays Tribute To Aunt That Passed Away was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com