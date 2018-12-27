1 reads Leave a comment
The Migos getting into the whole self proclaimed “King Of” has picked a bone with more than just one member of Bone Thugs N Harmony, Layzie Bone, it also made Flesh materialize.
Flesh-N-Bone took to his social media to show you just what he thinks about The Migos especially when it comes to being The King of Rap by dropping a “random” member of Bone Thugs N Harmony, “Spanish Bone” , TioChoko.
What takes the new school some time and paper took Flesh just some flat out old school creativity.
Check out Flesh N Bones creatively hillarious answer to the The Migos, “Spanish Bone” below.
Flesh-N-Bone Answer To The Migos "Spanish Bone" was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
