Flesh-N-Bone Answer To The Migos “Spanish Bone”

The Migos getting into the whole self proclaimed “King Of” has picked a bone with more than just one member of Bone Thugs N Harmony, Layzie Bone, it also made Flesh materialize.

Flesh-N-Bone took to his social media to show you just what he thinks about The Migos especially when it comes to being The King of Rap by dropping a “random” member of Bone Thugs N Harmony, “Spanish Bone” , TioChoko.

What takes the new school some time and paper took Flesh just some flat out old school creativity.

Check out Flesh N Bones creatively hillarious answer to the The Migos, “Spanish Bone” below.

Sam Sylk In The Studio with Bone Thugs & Harmony [PHOTOS] 55 photos Launch gallery Sam Sylk In The Studio with Bone Thugs & Harmony [PHOTOS] 1. Sam Sylk In The Studio with Bone Thugs & Harmony [PHOTOS] 1 of 55 2. Sam Sylk In The Studio with Bone Thugs & Harmony [PHOTOS] 2 of 55 3. Sam Sylk In The Studio with Bone Thugs & Harmony [PHOTOS] 3 of 55 4. Sam Sylk In The Studio with Bone Thugs & Harmony [PHOTOS] 4 of 55 5. Sam Sylk In The Studio with Bone Thugs & Harmony [PHOTOS] 5 of 55 6. Sam Sylk In The Studio with Bone Thugs & Harmony [PHOTOS] 6 of 55 7. Sam Sylk In The Studio with Bone Thugs & Harmony [PHOTOS] 7 of 55 8. img_0932 8 of 55 9. img_0931 9 of 55 10. img_0930 10 of 55 11. img_0929 11 of 55 12. img_0928 12 of 55 13. img_0927 13 of 55 14. img_0926 14 of 55 15. img_0925 15 of 55 16. img_0924 16 of 55 17. img_0923 17 of 55 18. img_0922 18 of 55 19. img_0921 19 of 55 20. img_0920 20 of 55 21. img_0919 21 of 55 22. img_0917 22 of 55 23. img_0916 23 of 55 24. img_0915 24 of 55 25. img_0914 25 of 55 26. img_0913 26 of 55 27. img_0912 27 of 55 28. img_0911 28 of 55 29. img_0910 29 of 55 30. img_0909 30 of 55 31. img_0908 31 of 55 32. img_0907 32 of 55 33. img_0906 33 of 55 34. img_0905 34 of 55 35. img_0904 35 of 55 36. img_0903 36 of 55 37. img_0902 37 of 55 38. img_0901 38 of 55 39. img_0900 39 of 55 40. img_0899 40 of 55 41. img_0898 41 of 55 42. img_0897 42 of 55 43. img_0896 43 of 55 44. img_0895 44 of 55 45. img_0894 45 of 55 46. img_0893 46 of 55 47. img_0892 47 of 55 48. img_0891 48 of 55 49. img_0890 49 of 55 50. img_0889 50 of 55 51. img_0888 51 of 55 52. img_0887 52 of 55 53. img_0886 53 of 55 54. img_0885 54 of 55 55. img_0883 55 of 55 Skip ad Continue reading Sam Sylk In The Studio with Bone Thugs & Harmony [PHOTOS] Sam Sylk In The Studio with Bone Thugs & Harmony [PHOTOS]

Flesh-N-Bone Answer To The Migos “Spanish Bone” was originally published on wzakcleveland.com