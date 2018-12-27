CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

The Carters Spotted in Brooklyn For Family Time

1 reads
Leave a comment
Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The Carters are spending part of their holiday in the Big Apple.

A photographer captured Bey and Jay enjoying some quality time with Blue, the twins Rumi and Sir and family members in Prospect Park.

According to the Daily Mail, the outing was to honor Jay-Z’s grandmother, Hattie White, with her own bench in the park. The inscription on the seat reportedly reads: “Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago. With Love and Admiration to our root, Hattie White.”

How sweet!

Can you believe Rumi and Sir are almost 2 years old? Check out the pics below.

Jay Z & Beyonce Are ‘On The Run’ In Jamaica

8 photos Launch gallery

Jay Z & Beyonce Are ‘On The Run’ In Jamaica

Continue reading Jay Z & Beyonce Are ‘On The Run’ In Jamaica

Jay Z & Beyonce Are ‘On The Run’ In Jamaica

The Carters Spotted in Brooklyn For Family Time was originally published on 92q.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kandi Burruss Pays Tribute To Aunt That Passed…
 11 hours ago
12.27.18
Tupac’s Sexual Drawings Going Up For Auction
 11 hours ago
12.27.18
Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Wedding: See The…
 14 hours ago
12.27.18
August Alsina’s Loses Sister To Battle With Cancer
 15 hours ago
12.27.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close